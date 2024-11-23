Mayor Tom Dyas expects transitional homes on Appaloosa will be ready by January

If all goes according to plan, the final set of 60 transitional homes slated for Appaloosa Road in the Reid’s Corner area should be up and running within the next two months.

During a one-on-one interview last week, Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas expects the tiny homes will open as scheduled in January.

After what Dyas called a “bit of a communication lull” during the election campaign, things are back on track and on schedule.

“The site design is complete, the procurement of the units, the advancement of hooking up all the utilities will be complete and advancing,” said Dyas.

Similar to the first two tiny home projects in the north end and on Highway 97, the city is providing the land while procurement of the homes and all on-site services are funded through the province.

“We are grateful that is taking place because it would be a lot for the community to bear with those additional costs," said Dyas.

Residents of nearby Sol Terra Ranch and others along Academy Way objected to having the site in their backyard complaining it threatens the safety and well-being of the neighbourhood while suggesting their property values would go down as a result.

Dyas says he met with those residents to try and quell their fears.

“I reached out to the residents. We did a tour of [the tiny homes near the rail trail] with them so they were able to see what the facility looks like when it is operational and how it worked."

“We brought them back here and met with community safety teams to get a greater understanding of what is happening around those facilities and how few times bylaw and RCMP are called.

“The services that are there and the supports within the units and the idea to advance them from there to other forms of supportive housing and employment…it’s working.”

The Appaloosa Road site is the third and final project under an agreement with the province and BC Housing.