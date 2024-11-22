Kelowna RCMP have concluded investigation into year-old gas station incident

Photo: Ty McCartney

Kelowna RCMP says they have concluded their investigation into a year-old incident at a Kelowna gas station that recently went viral on social media.

A violent incident at the Canco gas station on Ethel St. occurred on Sept. 19, 2023, at 11:20 a.m. and was captured on a cellphone video.

Now a year later, the video has taken on its own life on social media.

“For reasons unknown, this video only recently surfaced on social media over a year after the incident was reported and investigated by police,” says Cpl. Michael Gauthier, Kelowna RCMP spokesperson.

Ty McCartney filmed the incident and told Castanet the woman in the video began yelling at two gas station employees after they caught her attempting to steal candy. He tried to share the video earlier but it was taken down after being flagged for being too violent.

The video recently began being shared widely on social media, leading many to believe the incident had taken place recently.

The video shows a woman screaming at the employees after they attempt to take her bag and kick her out of the store. The confrontation escalates to the point where the woman comes back into the building with a man and a dog.

The woman then unleashes the dog, saying, "get him."

Kelowna RCMP said Friday they attended the scene where it was determined an unknown female had attacked two store employees and attempted to coerce her dog into biting them.

The following day on Sept. 20, 2023, the woman was arrested for assault and released on an undertaking scheduled for court at a later date.

Ten days later on Oct. 30, 2023, RCMP says they concluded the matter at the request of the victims who added that the female suspect has never returned to the store and that one of the victims no longer resides in the province.

“In this particular case, when the victims of the offence(s) are no longer interested in pursuing charges, we are obligated to cancel the Undertaking and conclude the matter as is,” Cpl. Gauthier says.

