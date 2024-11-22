Okanagan College partners with tourism organizations

Photo: Contributed Joe Baker (left), Dean OC School of Business and Walt Judas, CEO of the Tourism Industry of BC.

Okanagan College is partnering with regional, provincial and national tourism organizations to help their food, beverage and tourism students get a leg up in the industry.

The school has signed strategic partnership agreements with the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association, the Tourism Industry Association of BC, and Tourism HR Canada.

“The tourism sector across Canada is a major driver of our economy and a major employer with one in 10 employed Canadians working in the sector,” said Joe Baker, dean OC School of Business.

The new agreements align with the tourism and hospitality curriculum at OC, helping to create opportunities for students.

The new partnership will allow the organizations to pursue joint applied research and mutually beneficial grant opportunities through OC’s Department of Applied Research as well as through the BC Beverage and Technology Access Centre at Okanagan College.

“We are focused on creating programming that fits the needs of our communities and supporting the food, beverage and tourism industries is a perfect fit," says Samantha Lenci, Okanagan College provost and vice president.

"We look forward to having dynamic programming available when our new Centre for Food, Wine and Tourism is complete in 2027."

Okanagan College already has multiple disciplines that support the food, beverage and tourism industries including its Tourism Management Diploma, Culinary School, certificates in viticulture, wine sales, winery assistant, landscape horticulture and a hospitality professional program.

Future programs include a planned Hotel and Restaurant Management Diploma and an Events Management Diploma.

Site preparation work has begun on the Centre for Food, Wine and Tourism at Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus with construction set to begin in early 2025.