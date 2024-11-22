Big White has one of its best opening days in recent memory

It's one of Big White's best opening days in recent memory and skiers and boarders were lined up early Friday, and even Thursday night, to get first crack at the new season.

The winter season officially kicked off Friday morning, a week earlier than initially planned due to the stellar conditions November has delivered. The early-season snow comes as a great relief to Big White management after last season's poor November and December.

While the alpine snow base Friday sits at about 104 cm – with more falling – last season's snow base didn't hit that mark until New Year's.

“Well you can sleep at night now, now that we're open and we've got lots of snow,” said Michael J. Ballingall, Big White vice president.

“It hasn't been this good for many, many years ... This is my 35th year and just coming down the Plaza Chair, it just doesn't get better than this. It gets deeper, but it doesn't get better.”

Roan Bachmann and Nash Wilson were the first in line at the Ridge Rocket chair, arriving at 8 p.m. Thursday and camping out through the night. Corsen Braham, who also snagged first chair last season, and Bryn Then also joined in on the festivities just after 9 p.m.

Nash said the night was “a little cold,” but Roan added it was “a good party."

“It was long, it wasn't too bad, probably got around two hours of sleep so enough to keep me going today,” said Bryn, adding that first chair of the season comes with “bragging rights.”

Ballingall said the early season conditions is great for the skiing economy in B.C., with SilverStar and Sun Peaks opening Saturday and Whistler opening this week as well. He added that Big White has hired about 1,000 staff this season.

“It truly is Big White winter wonderland up here so come up and say hello,” Ballingall said.

With just the Ridge Rocket, Plaza Chair and the gondola running at this time, lift tickets are 50% off.