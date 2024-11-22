Kelowna should know next week if it will host the 2026 Memorial Cup

Photo: Kelowna Rockets

A decision on the site of the 2026 Memorial Cup is expected to be made sometime next week.

Kelowna Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton told those in attendance at Thursday’s Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame induction he expects a decision will be made Wednesday night.

The City of Kelowna is in the running to host the 2026 Canadian Hockey League championship tournament along with Brandon, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat and Spokane.

Kelowna hosted and won the Memorial Cup in 2004 and lost out to Saskatoon in a bid to host in 2013.

The city was successful in securing the ill-fated 2020 Memorial Cup that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team also participated in the 2003, 2005, 2009 and 2015 Memorial Cups, losing in the championship game in 2009 and 2015.

“I’ll be disappointed if we don’t get it,” Hamilton told the gathering.

Despite early season struggles on the ice Hamilton said he has faith in the team.

If the team is successful in getting the 2026 Memorial Cup, Hamilton says he will begin getting the roster ready and, if not, they’ll be going for it this year.

While the team and the city await word from the five member selection committee, work continues behind the scenes on upgrading Prospera Place.

The city committed $3.8 million towards upgrades back in the spring.

To date, $428,000 has been spent on the purchase of two new Zambonis for the arena to replace the two that have been there since the building opened in 1999.

Bid opportunities on other projects are expected to go out soon.

Mayor Tom Dyas says items such as improved lighting, sound, a new scoreclock, and other upgrades will be done in the summer.

“The planned delivery time for all of them will be the window of time next summer when the building is not at its highest occupancy,” says Dyas.

“The procurement of all of that has been implemented and is on route and you will start to see those delivered next June.”

Those upgrades are necessary whether the city wins the Memorial Cup bid or not.