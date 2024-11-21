Developer makes tool donation to Kelowna recovery program

Photo: Contributed Top (left-to-right): Ron Tremel, Rona V.P.; Gary Klassen, Mission Group; Helmut Hubert, Freedom's Door; Tom Smithwick, Freedom's Door; Ken Helboe, Freedom?s Door; Matt Watcher, Rona Manager. Bottom (left-to-right): Ryan Grassmick, Rona Asst. Manager, Dale Girard, Rona V.P.

Santa came early for the men's non-profit addiction recovery program, Freedom's Door, thanks to Rona and Mission Group.

Rona held a draw for $5,000 worth of Bosch tools for their customers and local development company Mission Group won.

Instead of accepting the prize, Mission Group chose to pay it forward and donate the gift to Freedom's Door, an abstinence based recovery home for men in Kelowna.

"Mission Group is honoured to collaborate with Freedom’s Door as they empower men to rebuild their lives, unlocking their potential and creating pathways to lasting growth and success. Together, we’re building a stronger, more vibrant community where everyone can thrive,” says Jonathan Friesen, Mission Group CEO.

Freedom's Door serves more than 100 men in a long-term, live-in program based on the AA Big Book and relies heavily on donations from the community.

“Freedom’s Door assists our residents in gaining educational training and employment. To get a job in the trades a new employee must arrive at the job site with appropriate tools in his belt," says Freedom’s Door chairman, Helmut Hubert.

"Freedom’s Door offers a tool loan program whereby a resident may borrow all the tools needed for his new job. After working for a time, the employee buys their own tools and returns the borrowed tools to Freedom’s Door. Employment barriers are reduced, and the construction industry gets tradespeople for their projects."