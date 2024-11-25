Comedy headliner Graham Clark will be performing at the Kelowna Curling Club

Photo: Train Wreck Comedy

If you're looking for a fun way to celebrate the holiday season, Train Wreck Comedy and the Kelowna Curling Club invite you to check out Graham Clark on Dec. 8.

Train Wreck Comedy's Rob Balsdon says the event is a great way to get into the holiday spirit.

"Enjoy cocktails and a professional stand-up comedy show featuring one of the nation’s top comedians," Balsdon says.

Graham Clark, a three-time Canadian Comedy Award winner, will be headlining the show.

Clark has been described as part-seasoned showman, part-affable grump. In 2024 Clark's debut album 'Never Was' received a Juno nomination and he has appeared multiple times at Just for Laughs in Montreal.

For more information or to purchase tickets click here.