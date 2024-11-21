Kelowna city council to debate 40-storey tower next to UBCO development

Photo: Contributed

A plan brought forward by the Mission Group for a 40-storey mixed-use development next to the UBCO downtown tower will come to city council Monday.

Mission Group is seeking a development permit for a rental-only development with 384 residential units and 625 square metres of ground-level commercial space at 1355 St. Paul St.

In supporting the development, staff indicate the proposed tower aligns with the Official Community Plan's taller downtown buildings policy and meets a majority of design guidelines, while the long-term rental designation meets OCP policies to encourage diverse housing tenures.

While the OCP height map for the property is 26 storeys, staff say additional height can be supported if a project contains “significant benefits to Kelowna citizens,” such as an affordable or rental component, significant public amenities, off-site considerations such as enhanced landscaping or outstanding and extraordinary architectural design.

The three-storey parking podium is topped with common outdoor amenity space featuring landscaping, trees, shade structures and furniture.

The top floor of the tower would also feature indoor amenity space to allow the tenants to enjoy the tallest views of the city.

The overall layout of the residential area includes 68 micro-suites, 141 one bedroom and 175 two bedroom units.

Parking would be provided for 323 vehicles, including 280 residential spaces and 43 visitor stalls. Another 524 long-term bicycle stalls would also be provided.

Should council support the project, the next step before construction would be issuance of a building permit.