Famed poet Shane Koyczan brings spoken word performance to Rotary Centre for the Arts

Photo: Rotary Centre for the Arts Slam poet Shane Koyczan performs at the Rotary Centre for the Arts on Dec. 6, 2024.

A world-renowned Okanagan slam poet brings his powerful performance to the Rotary Centre for the Arts in early December.

Penticton’s Shane Koyczan, who rose to prominence during the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, takes over the Mary Irwin Theatre on Friday, Dec. 6.

“Through his powerful presence and adept use of language, Shane explores loneliness, loss, healing, and the miracles that life gifts us,” says theatre programming director Andrew Stauffer. “His work is humorous, tragic, sometimes serene, and always steeped in raw emotion. Although his poetry is born from his personal experience, Shane creates a poetic world anyone can enter and explore. He is truly an Okanagan treasure.”

He has collaborated with artists like Ani DiFranco, Dan Manga and Tanya Tagaq and has victories in both the USA Slam Poetry Competition and the Canadian Spoken Word Olympics.

At the 2010 Olympics, he delivered an iconic poem We are More during the opening ceremonies. In 2013, he collaborated with animators on the viral anti-bullying video To This Day, which has since garnered over 25 million views on YouTube.

Koyczan released his latest collection, Barely Amazing, earlier this year.

Tickets to his Dec. 6 show are on sale now. Ages 30 and under receive 30% off. You can purchase tickets here.