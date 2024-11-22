Kelowna adding more shelter beds during extreme cold temperatures

The City of Kelowna is preparing several initiatives to assist the city’s unhoused population as the temperatures continue to drop.

During a one-on-one interview with Castanet News, Mayor Tom Dyas outlined several new initiatives the city is undertaking once temperatures drop below -10C.

The city’s overall plan includes procedures when temperatures dip below zero and different procedures when it drops below -10C.

Stage 1 includes making sure service providers such as bylaw, RCMP, downtown on-call teams and the fire department are equipped to provide warmth to individuals on the streets and ensure they are taken care of.

“Once it gets to -10C it gets into a different scenario where they are actually going wellness checks on those individuals,” said Dyas.

“We have our warming buses that are coming into play, and this year there have been agreements put into place where the Kelowna Gospel Mission has more individual beds that will be made available.

And, Metro has implemented a mat program for women so in extreme cold temperatures they are providing additional services there.”

Dyas says there are presently about 330 shelter beds available in the community and roughly 220 to 230 individuals on the streets at last count.

He expects some of those numbers will come down once the third tiny home initiative on Appaloosa Road opens early in the new year.

That initiative will open up new beds inside local shelters.

In the meantime, while the short-term goal heading into winter is to ensure the unhoused have a way to stay warm, the long-term goal is to get as many as possible off the streets and into some form of housing.

“But, regrettably, no matter what we are able to do, there is a certain segment of the population due to mental health, addictions, things outside our purview, even if we are able to provide space in a shelter, they may choose not to go there.

“Or, they may be too great of a risk to the workers in the shelter.

“That’s why we continue to advocate for care for people with mental illness and addictions and that compassionate kind of care because those are individuals that would benefit from that type of treatment being available in the Okanagan.”