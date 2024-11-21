Violent altercation on viral video at Kelowna gas station happened last year

Photo: Ty McCartney

A violent incident at the Canco gas station on Ethel St. is going viral on social media.

The altercation, however, happened last year.

Ty McCartney filmed the incident in September 2023.

He says a woman began yelling at two gas station employees after they caught her attempting to steal candy.

McCartney says he made several attempts to share the video on TikTok over the past year, but it was taken down for being violent. The video was finally allowed on the platform recently and racked up thousands of views before again being removed.

It has also been shared widely on Facebook recently, leading most viewers to believe the incident happened recently.

In the video, the woman begins to scream and yell at the employees after they attempt to take her bag and kick her out of the store.

One of the employees uses physical force to try to remove her from the store.

The woman then calls in a man with a dog to the gas station, and she eventually unleashes the dog, saying, "get him."

At one point in the video one of the employees asks McCartney to call 911.

McCartney says he was at the store attempting to buy a sandwich when the incident occurred.

"I am born and raised here, and this is not the first time I’ve seen something like this, especially in that area. Just another normal day at a gas station beside Tent City. I was pretty focused on just getting that sandwich. It didn’t really faze me," he told Castanet.

Kelowna RCMP says they are investigating the incident and tracking down more information.

"We are uncertain when this happened and if it was ever reported to police despite the store owner asking the video taker to call 911. We are working on it," Kelowna RCMP said in an email to Castanet.

Warning: The video is violent in nature and contains strong language.