Candlelight concert series takes on holiday classics

A unique concert series is adding a holiday twist to its shows in Kelowna.

Fever is bringing its Candlelight Christmas concerts to the Laurel Packinghouse for two days in December.

A string quartet, illuminated by thousands of candles will perform Christmas carols and selections from The Nutcracker. Candlelight Concerts are aimed at democratizing access to classical music by offering programs to meet all tastes featuring local musicians, in emblematic venues.

Candlelight: Christmas Movie Soundtracks, plays the Laurel Packinghouse on Dec. 20 at 6:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. and Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

