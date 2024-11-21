Kelowna kittens get rescue from colony

Photo: OHS Ron Ready started his rescue mission two weeks ago on Halloween and saved one kitten, the humane society said in a press release.

A family of four six-week-old kittens was saved this week from a Kelowna cat colony, thanks in large part to an Okanagan Humane Society volunteer.

Ron Ready started his rescue mission two weeks ago on Halloween and saved one kitten, the humane society said in a press release.

Shortly thereafter, he found a second kitten, then a third, and, finally, last Thursday a fourth, which received the care it needed from a local vet clinic.

“I was thrilled when I realized that we had finally caught the fourth one,” Ready said in the press release.” I was so proud knowing the kitten would get to go be fed and warm with its family that night.”

All four kittens are now with a humane society volunteer foster where they will grow and learn to socialize as indoor cats.

As part of the organization’s mandate to help prevent pet overpopulation, they will also receive all essential medical care, including vaccinations, deworming, microchipping, and spaying/neutering, before being put up for adoption.

In addition to these four rescues, dozens of other cats and kittens from the same colony - one OHS has been monitoring for many years - have been rescued, vetted and rehomed this year.

"There was an influx of homeless or abandoned unfixed cats and kittens in the area, so this particular colony grew significantly in size this year,” Romany Runnalls, Volunteer President of OHS, said.

Runnalls says that in 2024 alone, nearly 50 cats and kittens from this colony have been helped by the organization, which is primarily volunteer-run.

“This is an example of how important it is that we work together as a community, to help rescue un-owned animals and ensure that pets are spayed or neutered, so that no more are born outside,” Runnalls said.

Right now, OHS volunteers like Ron are working closely with business owners, tenants, and community volunteers to rescue as many lost, abandoned and homeless animals as possible before extreme cold sets in.

The charity also shared some good news regarding Angels for Animals, their annual fundraising campaign launched earlier this month. While their initial fundraising goal was set at $100,000, with four anonymous donors having offered $25,000 each, one of those donors has unexpectedly doubled their contribution to help the organization amp up their efforts for an ambitious total fundraising goal of $250,000.

OHS says that the average cost of care per animal is $300, meaning if they reach this goal, they will be able to guarantee support for more than 830 local animals, solidifying their rescue efforts well into the new year.

To make a donation that will be matched, visit their website.