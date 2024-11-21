249447
Kelowna  

Vehicle incident on WR Bennett Bridge slowed commute into Kelowna

Traffic cleared at bridge

UPDATE 7:55 a.m.

DriveBC is now reporting that the vehicle incident on the bridge is cleared, meaning traffic should soon flow in a normal pattern.

ORIGINAL 7:22 a.m.

A vehicle incident in the northbound lane of the WR Bennett Bridge has snarled traffic, commuters are being warned.

Drive BC put out an alert that the incident has blocked the northbound right lane blocked and delays should be expected.

More to come.

