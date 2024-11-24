Okanagan Forest Task Force removed 303,000 pounds of trash from the wilderness this year

Cindy White

From cleaning up party sites and huge encampments to putting out dozens of illegal campfires, the Okanagan Forest Task Force is winding down an eventful 2024.

This year, the volunteer group removed 148,802 pounds of garbage and 154,631 pounds of metal, for a total of 303,433 pounds of trash taken out of the backcountry.

One of the biggest cleanups in OFTF history happened near Okanagan Falls. Locals alerted task force founder Kane Blake about a large area up Commercial Road scattered with encampment debris.

“They reached out to us. I said I’d see what we could do and we ended up managing to come up with a date for the cleanup.

“During that day, 15 of us with a lot of heavy equipment managed to get it all cleaned up. Now it looks like nobody was ever really there,” said Blake.

He was also taken on a unique fly-in mission to Granby Provincial Park in September at the invitation of BC Parks.

“There was some garbage up there. It was from an old guide I guess, and we ended up airlifting garbage out to a big landing area we had set up and getting it all taken care of. It was definitely one of the highlights of the year,” he said.

One of the most stomach-churning cleanups was when Blake hauled out 800 pounds of diapers from the wilderness in the Beaver Lake Road area of Lake Country.

He’s just as baffled as many others about why people think it’s okay to drive up into the forest to dump their unwanted junk.

“About 10 years ago, you’d see dump sites very little…here, there. It wasn’t a big thing. It’s been over the last, I’m going to say 11 to 10 years we’ve started to see it more and more,” notes Blake. “We get asked all the time, why do you think people are dumping more and more garbage and that’s the million dollar question.

“I don’t have an answer. If anybody does, I’d love to hear it.”

Those interested in helping keep the Okanagan wilderness clean are encouraged to report dump sites through the OFTF app or website. You can also volunteer with the task force.