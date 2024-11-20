Innovative affordable housing initiative finally looking forward

Photo: Contributed Conceptual drawings

A new, innovative affordable housing initiative introduced by former Kelowna-Lake Country Norm Letnick more than two years ago is moving closer to reality.

The YeYe Housing Society started by Letnick, is coming before city council Monday seeking to rezone property at 1028 and 1030 Houghton Road for the project.

The development would see the construction of 20 affordable residential units at 25 per cent below market value in a low-rise building.

Staff say five variances are being tracked which will come to council at a later date with development and development variance permits if council gives initial approval for rezoning.

Under the YeYe housing concept a homebuyer would purchase one of the units at 25 per cent below market value and own 75 per cent of the unit.

If they at some point wish to sell, that individual would keep 75 per cent of the sale price with the other 25 per cent going to the society to help fund new projects.

A survey 21 months ago attracted 115 people interested in applying for ownership.