Modular BC announces plans to deliver factory modular homes across the province

Photo: SRI Homes

The province in partnership with Modular BC and municipal leaders from across the province will make a modular housing announcement in Kelowna on Friday.

“Municipalities across British Columbia are increasingly being called upon to deliver critical housing supply at prices people can afford,” said Paul Binotto, spokesperson of Modular BC.

“With the B.C. Mayors Task Force, we are ready to support the province and make B.C. a North American leader in delivering a high-quality, fast, affordable modular housing program in communities across the province. This initiative will not only help with other housing crises but grow a B.C. industry."

Modular BC will be joined by members of the B.C. Mayors Task Force, including Penticton Mayor, Julius Bloomfield, as they explain how they intend to streamline the building of factory-built homes to help deliver much needed affordable housing across the province.

The standardization of factory-built modular homes across the province is a fast way to increase housing supply with expedited municipal permitting and reduced impacts on local infrastructure. Factory-built modular housing is also a greener alternative to site-built construction, with a significant reduction of both emissions and construction waste.

“By expanding the factory modular industry in British Columbia, will create stable high earning manufacturing jobs in communities across the province,” said Darren Bassett, general manager of SRI Homes Kelowna and Moduline Penticton.

“Building more homes quickly in factories across the province adds value to our natural resources and provides increased manufacturing opportunities for all British Columbians.”