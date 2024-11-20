Living Wage BC releases 2024 report about pay needed to support family of four in BC

Photo: The Canadian Press

The wage required to support a family of four in Kelowna increased 4.76% over the last year, leaving it in the middle of the pack among B.C. communities.

The B.C. office of Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives and Living Wage BC released their annual Living Wage Update on Wednesday, and it found Kelowna’s mark is now $25.77 per hour. That is up from $24.60 last year, and it left Kelowna in 11th spot among the 25 communities that were included in the poll.

Penticton’s living wage increased only 3.02% over the last year, landing at $24.93 per hour. That is the 14th highest wage in the province.

The living wage is the hourly rate that each of two parents working full-time must earn to support a family of four based on the actual costs of living in a particular community. It affords a decent, but very modest, standard of living without the extras many take for granted.

The current minimum wage in B.C. is $17.40 per hour.

The highest living wage in the province is in Whistler at $28.89, which calculated the living wage for the first time, followed by Clayoquot Sound at $27.42 per hour, a 3.4% increase, and Metro Vancouver at $27.05 per hour, a 5.3% increase.

“Rent has been the most expensive item in the Metro Vancouver living wage family budget since the calculation was first produced in 2008, and this year is no exception,” said Iglika Ivanova, Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives B.C. senior economist and the report’s lead author.

Kelowna’s living wage is the second highest mark in the Interior, behind only Golden’s $26.96. Grand Forks had the lowest living wage of the 25 communities, registering at $20.81 per hour.