West Kelowna Rotary online auction raising money for Christmas hampers

The West Kelowna Rotary Club is running an online auction to benefit those in need this holiday season.

Proceeds from the auction will go towards supporting local families by providing Christmas hampers in partnership with the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

Through the Rotary’s volunteer-based initiatives, every dollar raised will go directly to the cause.

The auction features 50 items from hockey and ski packages to themed gift baskets, jewelry and a variety of gift cards.

The three large gift baskets include a $500 gift certificate towards services from California Closets.

The auction concludes at 9 p.m. Nov. 29.

Successful bidders will be notified once the auction closes.