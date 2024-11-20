Annual Kelowna Stuff a Cruiser campaign underway

Photo: Kelowna RCMP Kelowna Mounties are partnering with their local Salvation Army branch yet again for the annual Stuff a Cruiser toy campaign Saturday Nov. 30t.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. cruisers will be parked and ready for donations at the Kelowna RCMP detachment in the parking lot along Clement Avenue and another will be at Toys R Us at 2020 Harvey Avenue.

All donations will benefit the local Salvation Army and families in the Okanagan.

“If you are able to make a donation, please drop off an unwrapped toy at either of the two locations and officers and volunteers will “stuff” the toys into the police cruisers,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier, Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer, said in a press release.

The toys collected during Stuff a Cruiser will be used as gifts for families in need this holiday season.

Last year this event raised over $11,000 and 500 toys thanks a matching donation from Stutters Restoration in West Kelowna.

If you cannot attend, and wish to donate before the event, donations will be accepted at the Kelowna RCMP Detachment, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.