Thief steals toolbox containing 30 years of memories from Okanagan farrier

Photo: Erin McQueen Farrier Erin McQueen says some of her specialized equipment was recently stolen out of the back of her pickup.

Someone has stolen decades of memories from a longtime Okanagan horse farrier.

“As a farrier in the valley, I carry all my tools in the back of my truck that’s under a canopy. For 30 years they’ve been back there and never had an issue going farm to farm, “ said Erin McQueen.

She lives in West Kelowna but travels between Lake Country and Okanagan Falls taking care of horses hooves.

It was when she went away for a week and left her truck with her daughter, who works at Kelowna General Hospital, that the thieves struck.

“I got to work Tuesday morning when we got back and opened up the back of my truck and realized that a bunch of my tools were missing.”

McQueen says the stolen items were more than just the tools of her trade.

“I had the opportunity to be trained by, and apprentice with Hank McEwan, who was a horseshoeing hall-of-famer. He died in 2015, and a lot of those tools, because I went to school with him, he built for me,” she explained.

McQueen has reported the theft to the Kelowna RCMP but also posted on the Kelowna Alert Facebook group.

She suspects the items were taken when her truck was parked at her daughter’s home in the vicinity of Rutland Road South, but could have been stolen when it was parked at KGH or Prospera Place.

Most of her horseshoeing and blacksmithing equipment was stored in a red, steel toolbox. The suspects also got away with a set of bolt cutters.

McQueen asks anyone who finds any of the tools to contact her through Messenger or call the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency line at 250-762-3300 and cite file #2024-802037.