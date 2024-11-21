Search continues to replace Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance

Madison Reeve

The City of Kelowna and the RCMP have a decision to make as it pertains to replacing outgoing superintendent Kara Triance.

During a one-on-one interview with Castanet News, Mayor Tom Dyas says the city has the choice of rank when it comes to replacing Triance, either a superintendent or chief superintendent.

“It becomes a level of your knowledge, your seniority, the length of time you have been with the RCMP. There is a difference in wage structure,” says Dyas.

“As our community grows it will put it as one of the largest detachments in Canada, it will put us in a position of looking at having to have a chief superintendent.

“So, if we foreshadow that and say in a couple of years we will probably be there anyway, or close to being there, is there a benefit to doing that for this community.”

A chief superintendent is the fourth highest rank achievable within the RCMP, below commissioner, deputy and assistant commissioner.

Triance was hired as Kelowna’s RCMP superintendent a little more than four years ago.

She is retiring from the RCMP effective the end of 2024, leaving some very big shoes to fill.

“Her coming into this community and working alongside the city to advocate for the items we were trying to advocate for… so many positives we were able to advance and now we’re advancing to the next level.

“Right now I know they (RCMP) are going through the interview process. This process is taking place on a national level.

“It goes through the RCMP then they will bring forward a number of individuals through their selection committee, and we look forward to sitting down and getting to know those individuals and selecting either a superintendent or chief superintendent.”

The city and the RCMP will work together to select the successful candidate.

The role of top cop will likely be filled internally on an interim basis until a replacement is hired and is able to assume those duties.