City of Kelowna crews preparing to install ice at Stuart Park outdoor rink 

Photo: City of Kelowna Work has begun on the ice rink at Stuart Park in Kelowna. It usually opens for public skating at the beginning of December.

Overnight lows below zero are a good sign for ice skating enthusiasts in Kelowna.

City of Kelowna crews have begun preparations for the Stuart Park outdoor rink, which typically opens in late November or early December and closes at the end of February.

Staff have put up fencing, pressure washed the pad, and installed the beams and rubber matting. The ice plant was turned on and crews started putting down water Tuesday.



It should take about 10 days if the weather continues to cooperate. The city says that Nov. 30 is the planned opening day.

Stuart Park is the only outdoor ice rink operated by the city of Kelowna and has been offering the public a chance to glide around in a magical setting since 2010. The ice surface is slightly smaller than an NHL arena. It is often packed with skaters throughout the winter months.

If you want to get some practice in before the rink opens, there are other options. The City of Kelowna offers public skating times at Memorial Arena at 1425 Ellis Street, MNP Place at 4105 Gordon Drive and Rutland Arena at 645 Dodd Road. You can find the dates and times here.

You can follow the progress on the Stuart Park ice installation through the city’s live webcam at the park.