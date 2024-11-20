Hearts and Hands 4 Ukraine bringing Christmas joy to Ukrainian children

Photo: Mohini Singh Hearts and Hands 4 Ukraine's 3rd annual toy drive brought in $25,000 of toys and gift cards for displaced Ukrainian children and teens.

As the war in Ukraine passes the 1,000-day mark, a group in the Central Okanagan is bringing a bit of cheer to displaced Ukrainian children.

Hearts and Hands 4 Ukraine collected approximately $25,000 worth of toys and gift cards Tuesday night. It’s the third annual toy drive the group has undertaken to help families who have come to the Kelowna area to escape the conflict.

“I am so grateful that we can bring joy to children who now call Kelowna home. It was a fantastic evening and an amazing start to the Christmas season,” said Tod Alstad with Hearts and Hands 4 Ukraine.

This year, 187 Ukrainian children and teens are registered for gifts through the program. Interested families can sign up here.

Last night demonstrated how generous our community really is,” said city councillor and Hearts and Hands 4 Ukraine member Mohini Singh.

“The spirit of giving is alive and well. It really is the true meaning of Christmas”