Signature country music event headed to Kelowna

The Canadian Country Music Awards will be held at Kelowna's Prospera Place next September and pre-sale tickets are available starting today.

The signature event will be the culmination of a four-day-long celebration of what promoters are calling "unforgettable days of music, celebration and community spirit."

Events begin Sept.10, 2025 in what will be only the third time Country Music Week has been hosted in B.C. and the first time in Kelowna. The award show is Sept. 13, 2025.

“We are thrilled to bring the 2025 CCMA Awards and Country Music Week to Kelowna this September,” Amy Jeninga, president, CCMA, said in a press release.

“The response from fans has already been incredible, and we can’t wait to experience Kelowna’s breathtaking scenery and vibrant spirit together. This is the perfect setting to celebrate Canadian country music, and we’re excited to create unforgettable moments alongside artists, fans, and the community.”

The show tends to be star studded, as was the case this year when k.d. lang and The Reclines reunited for the show, among a long list of other country performers.

General on seat sales kick off Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m.via Select Your Tickets.