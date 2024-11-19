Kelowna's Kot Auto Group boasts 11 dealerships after purchase of Okanagan Dodge

Photo: Contributed (L to R): Jordan Kot, John Kot, Brandon Kot and Connor McGowan.

When Kot Auto Group purchased Sunrise Ford in 100 Mile House in August, it said its plan was to add five more dealerships by 2029.

One down, four to go.

The Kelowna-based automotive group announced Tuesday it has purchased Kelowna’s Okanagan Dodge from Edmonton-based AutoCanada, giving it 11 dealerships in its portfolio. It is the company’s second Dodge, Jeep, Chrysler dealership, following its acquisition of Woodgrove Chrysler in 2022.

Okanagan Dodge is located on the southwest corner of the intersection of Highway 97 and Enterprise Way.

“This acquisition marks an exciting chapter for both Kot Auto Group and Okanagan Dodge,” Kot Auto Group president John Kot said in a press release. “We have always prioritized delivering value to our customers and making a positive impact in the communities we serve.

“By bringing Okanagan Dodge into the fold, we are better positioned than ever to exceed expectations and continue shaping the future of automotive retail in the Okanagan Valley. We would like to thank the Auto Canada team for their strong community involvement in Kelowna over the past 20 years.”

Kot Auto Group’s dealerships are located in Kelowna, Penticton, Maple Ridge, Victoria, Nanaimo and 100 Mile House.