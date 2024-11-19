Miracle on 97th raises $6,000 for bipolar disorder support in the Okanagan

Photo: Bradley Krauza The Miracle on 97 St. fundraiser brought in $6,000 in support of the Dakota Foundation for Bipolar Awareness.

The 5th Annual Miracle on 97th St. fundraiser has brought $6,000 to support people in the Okanagan living with bipolar disorder.

The day of music, auctions and community spirit was organized by the Dakota Foundation for Bipolar Awareness and sponsored by Interior Beverage & Food Services. Hosted by 97 Street Pub, it featured performances by Black Hat Wagon, Layer Cake Mountain, Red Sun and more.

The money raised will directly support the Healthy Essentials Clinic in Lake Country, which offers services to people struggling with mental health and healthcare issues who need integrated care from multiple practitioners.

“All proceeds from this event will go toward ensuring families receive the support they desperately need and help provide counselling services, information, and tools for individuals and families impacted by bipolar disorder, addressing the immediate need for mental health resources in the region,” said Dakota Foundation spokesperson, Brad Krauza.

“We are honoured to partner with Healthy Essentials Clinic and grateful to our sponsors, volunteers, musicians and the community for making this possible.”

The Dakota Foundation for Bipolar Awareness was established to honour Dakota Millen and her impactful, albeit short, life. Its goals are to raise awareness about bipolar disorder, reduce stigma, and fund early detection, streamlining treatment and engaging family support.