Joe Rich fire department returns with 20th annual food drive

Photo: RDCO

The Joe Rich Fire Rescue Department's 20th annual food drive is coming up this weekend.

The food drive managed to collect more than 1,145 kilograms of food and more than $2,295 in donations for the Central Okanagan Food Bank last year.

This year's event is set for Sunday, Nov. 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and there are a couple of ways people can contribute.

Joe Rich Fire Rescue members will be travelling throughout the community to collect food, cash, and cheque donations.

People have the option to leave their donation on their doorstep, porch, or at the end of the driveway on the morning of the event and it will be picked up.

The other option is to drop your donation off between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at either Station 51, 11481 Highway 33 East or Station 52, 6550 Goudie Road. Donation bins will be set up at both fire halls.

"This year the items most needed include canned goods, pasta and rice, cereal, baby food and formula, and diapers. However, a mix of non-perishable items would be welcome," says an email from the RDCO.