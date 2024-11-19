The potential for light rail in the Okanagan will be the topic of a forum this week

Photo: Contributed

The future of transportation across the Okanagan and Southern Interior will be the topic of conversation during a forum scheduled for Kelowna Thursday evening.

The forum, hosted by UBC Okanagan’s SMARTer Growth Research Lab, the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association and Okanagan Transit Alliance will look at the future of inter-community transportation including a proposed light rail system.

Dr. Holger Busche, the former energy and transportation policy advisor to Germany’s Green Party will deliver the keynote address on the future of hydrogen battery-fueled passenger trains.

The forum is also intended to examine results of a recent valley-wide survey about the future of transportation in the region.

Those taking part in the survey we asked about their transportation habits and preferences for new or future options. They were also asked to evaluate five possible solutions, including personal vehicles, local transit, electric commuter rail, ridesharing and vehicle rentals.

“Survey results confirm that more than 60 per cent of respondents want options for improved inter-community transportation that are safer and more affordable than driving,” said Dr. Gord Lovegrove, School of Engineering associate professor, principle investigator for the SMARTer Growth Research Lab and Kelowna city councillor.

“And, tram-train passenger light rail was the preferred option.

“This is a real, proven technology that has run for more than 40 years in Germany. So, why not in the Okanagan Valley where we can bolster tourism and reduce congestion?”

Full details of the survey will be unveiled at the forum.

Those in attendance will examine research around valley-wide light rail, funding and a pilot project location.

“We’re excited to welcome residents to this important forum and opportunity to discuss the future of transportation in the region.

“We’d like people to come, be informed and have their say on how transportation that connects our communities can be delivered in a more equitable, greener, safer and affordable way than just driving ourselves.”

The forum is scheduled for Thursday evening at Trinity Church on Springfield Road. Doors open at 5 p.m.