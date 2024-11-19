Kelowna crews are ready for windy night

Photo: Castanet FILE. Fallen tree

Wild winds are expected to whip through parts of the Okanagan tonight and crews are preparing for what may come.

A special weather statement forecasting the storm that indicated the south Okanagan, including Penticton, will be worst hit. Wind speeds are predicted to start at 30 km/h then later in the evening to 70 km/h.

Nearby, in Kelowna, there's no warning in effect though winds are expected to increase from 30 km/h gusting to 50 near midnight.

Thomas Martin, the City of Kelowna's Urban Forestry Technician, said there are crews on the ready for any tree damage caused by forecasted winds, and even more are awaiting worse conditions, should the prognostication not pan out.

While he looks over the city's urban forests in Knox Mountain Park and Dilworth Park, tonight's focus will be on trees that line city streets, trails and parking lots. Private property does not fall under the city's purview.

"Wind events could always blow over trees and dislodge branches," Martin said.

But the city's supply of trees is fairly healthy. Street and trail adjacent trees do get irrigation, inspection and maintenance and are likely more durable in turn.

There is some concern, however, that the trees that are in more natural ecosystems have experienced more stress due to drought, fire and even root rot. How they fare in extreme weather may be different.

"In Kelowna our natural areas and natural ecosystems like Knox Mountain and Dilworth Mountain parks ... those areas aren't watered," he said, adding those trees have seen, root rot and bark beetle "and that's contributing to increased tree mortality."

The latter is something that's causing some concern.

In the aftermath of fires near the Chilcotin plateau there was a rise in fir bark beetle in the park perimeter.

The city is currently checking to see if trees on the perimeter of the McDougall Creek wildfire are facing a similar plight.

For the time being, however, the greater concern is the windstorm and Martin said that he wants people to remember to call the city if they see a tree down. If a power line goes down, they should call Fortis.