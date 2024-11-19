Kelowna council questions new method of paying for stormwater management

Photo: City of Kelowna

Kelowna city council want to ensure a proposal to change the way residents pay for stormwater management doesn’t become a new tax.

The new delivery model being contemplated by utilities staff would see stormwater rates transferred away from property taxation into more of a user pay format similar to water and wastewater.

The system would, according to design technician Jim Hager, incentivize property owners to improve the imperviousness of their property.

At the present time taxpayers pay a flat rate for stormwater management. People in a high rise pay the same as those in a single family home even though their stormwater footprint is much less.

The new system would address that where the person in the high rise may see their bill drop to just $6.

“Under the tiered approach, lower density residential properties with six or fewer units would have stormwater rates based on three tiers while higher density residential, commercial, industrial and institutional properties will be based on the actual imperviousness of that site,” said Hager.

However, one topic council may need to discuss further is the effect these changes could have on fully or partially tax exempt properties. At the present time churches, non-profits and agricultural properties do not contribute to stormwater management in a meaningful way.

“Adoption of an impervious rate structure will have implications for these types of lots.”

With stormwater management making up between two-and-a-half and three per cent of the city’s yearly taxation demand, some on council had concerns the result of switching would turn into just another tax.

“I fear that in the year of adjustment we will see perhaps a minor property tax adjustment but in the public’s mind, that will quickly be backfilled by tax increases the following year to make up for other needs the city has,” said Coun. Luke Stack.

“From the user's perspective it will just feel like there are more taxes being paid.”

Hager said that won’t be the case, suggesting that because stormwater only makes up about three per cent of the tax bill, in a typical year if taxes were to go up incrementally they would not rise by that amount.

Hager also acknowledged some skepticism from residents who believed this to be a “rain tax,” similar to one delayed by Toronto city council earlier this year, part of what he called misinformation or misunderstanding from both the public and media during the public comment phase.

Coun. Maxine DeHart also suggested some skepticism within the general public.

“I don’t think people understand it. I think people do think this is a new tax,” said DeHart.

“I don’t know how we will get around that.”

Council was not asked to adopt any new measures Monday but advance the process along to the next steps.

Those will include a council workshop early next year where council will be able to change direction or kill the idea altogether if it remains uncomfortable with the plan.