Online auction launches in support of youth recovery in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed Items in the silent auction

The Parade with a Purpose silent auction is now live, giving the community an opportunity to bid on items while supporting programs for young people at the Youth Recovery House.

All funds raised will directly support enhancements to the therapeutic, recreational, educational, and vocational programs for youth recovering from addiction. Each bid will contribute to creating a space of healing and hope for young people on their path to recovery.

With items worth over $20,000, the auction runs through to Dec. 13 and includes everything from a Canucks game package to a relaxing hot air balloon ride.

“These funds will go directly to enhancing the lives of youth in recovery when our new facility opens in 2026,” said John Yarschenko, executive director for The Bridge Youth & Family Services.

“Each bid helps us provide the tools and resources young people need to thrive and succeed."

The community can visit 32auctions.com/paradewithapurpose to view and place bids.

The Bridge Youth & Family Services is a Kelowna-based non-profit organization offering support programs for individuals and families facing challenges related to substance use, mental health, and family dynamics.