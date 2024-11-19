Kelowna author's book, 'Rescue Tails,' highlights journey of rescue dogs and supports Okanagan shelters

Madison Reeve

A new book by local author Darcy Nybo is giving readers a unique perspective on the lives of rescue dogs.

Rescue Tails, a collection of ten stories told from the dogs' own points of view, reveals the challenges and triumphs these animals face before they find their forever homes.

Each dog featured in the book has been fostered by Nybo herself.

Nybo is donating net proceeds from every book sold to local animal rescue organizations, including Paws It Forward—an organization she actively supports as a foster parent.

“Dogs are so unconditional. They give unconditional love, and we can give it back to them. What a gift that is,” she said.

In total, Nybo says she has fostered nine dogs.

Paws It Forward is a volunteer-run organization that rescues dogs from all over the world.

“They rescue dogs in Manitoba, they rescue dogs here in British Columbia, and they also bring in dogs from high-kill shelters in California.”

Books are now available at Mosaic Books and Global Pet Foods in Kelowna, as well as Pet Planet and Sunshine Pets in West Kelowna.

For those who prefer online shopping, Rescue Tails can also be purchased through Amazon.