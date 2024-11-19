WestJet expanding its service in Kelowna

Photo: CTV News

People flying in and out of Kelowna should have more options.

WestJet Group announced Tuesday its 2025 summer schedule, including a 15 per cent growth in seat capacity from Kelowna International Airport with increased service to Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary and Winnipeg.

This summer, the airline will connect Kelowna with up to 151 weekly flights to nine domestic and transborder destinations.

There will also be new year-round daily service between Kelowna and Seattle will begin Jan. 17, 2025, enhancing the region’s business and leisure connectivity.

"This expanded summer service is a 24 per cent increase in flight frequency and builds on the growth in service already planned for the upcoming winter season," Geoff Ritchie, Acting YLW CEO and Director of Commercial and Air Service said in a press release.

"WestJet is showing the world that Kelowna is a destination of choice for both business and play, and that for our regional residents Kelowna International Airport is your link to a range of North American and international destinations."