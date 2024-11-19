City of Kelowna will investigate free parking for veterans

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

Kelowna city council rallied around a motion brought forward by Coun. Ron Cannan to provide free on-street parking to veterans displaying the special veteran licence plate.

Cannan advised his council colleagues of his intention to bring the motion forward two weeks ago.

“Over the past year Coun. DeHart and myself have been approached by various members of the community including Jim White, the president of the Legion Branch 26,” Canaan told council Monday in tabling his motion.

“On November 11, I was approached by a veteran Air Force woman, Diane Fiddler who delivered a petition in support of this motion.

“This particular policy I am proposing to provide complimentary parking to veterans is a relatively modest but powerful gesture that can enhance the well-being of vets while fostering a culture of respect and recognition from society.”

At the present time, according to data from ICBC, there are 391 veterans plates registered in Kelowna.

Cannan also pointed to the fact that about a dozen communities across the province including Penticton, Vernon and Kamloops already provide complementary on-street parking for veterans.

City staff will now prepare a report on the ramifications for a future council meeting.