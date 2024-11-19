Kelowna city councillors refuse to give up phones during meetings

Photo: City of Kelowna

Coun. Maxine DeHart found the idea insulting.

Coun. Mohini Singh said the city was going too far.

Coun. Luke Stack called it overly restrictive and an overreach.

All eight Kelowna councillors pushed back hard against staff and Mayor Tom Dyas who suggested all personal and city-issued electronic devices be banned from council chambers during the duration of council meetings.

The recommendation was one of several proposed changes to the Code of Conduct policy instituted 14 months ago.

Council agreed with the other changes but drew a hard line in the sand against losing their personal devices.

It was proposed they be replaced by a dedicated monitor loaded only with items pertaining to that day’s agenda.

“What I see happening is a lot of computer usage. And, what I know happens is outside sources bringing in information to our meetings,” said Dyas in defending the policy change.

“I can see that truly happening. In some cases there is more than one computer.”

Following the meeting, Dyas confirmed members of the public have told him they were able to communicate with councillors during meetings.

He didn’t divulge the councillors or any specific agenda items.

“The information that we go into these meetings with is the information we are supposed to make our decisions with. We are not supposed to get it from outside sources.

“What I truly see happening is not that from this position. That is something that has to stop because it puts in jeopardy decisions that we make.”

Despite his plea, one-by-one, council pushed back.

“I do find it overly restrictive. I’ve been on council for 16 years and I haven’t seen a decision taken back or challenged in all my years here,” said Stack.

“It feels like an overreach of limiting independence of council members that’s not required.”

“I can’t support this. I think it’s overly restrictive,” added Coun. DeHart. “To tell you the truth, I think it’s insulting. I’ve been on council for 14 years and I have never been challenged on anything I have said or anything I have done.

“It’s sort of an insult to me after 14 years on council.”

Coun. Singh, while seeing the wisdom in the change, wasn’t able to go so far as to restrict devices.

“If you thought one of us had pushed the line and was receiving information that the others have…then I think you as team captain…should have a conversation with that councillor,” said Singh.

“Because, truthfully, if someone is getting information from outside sources that is impacting the outcome of an application, that could put us in a bad legal position.

“But, I think we’re all adults, we all know what we’re doing. I think this goes just a little too far for my comfort zone.”

Coun. Gord Lovegrove, in the absence of hard data, suggested self policing.

Council voted down that change but did agree to add dedicated monitors around the council table.

The rest of the changes to the code were approved unanimously.