City preps land for first Housing Accelerator Fund initiative

Photo: Madison Reeve/file

The City of Kelowna continues to pave the way for a housing projects under terms of the federal Housing Accelerator Fund.

As part of the agreement to receive the $31.5 million, the city pledged to complete a number of initiatives to accelerate the development of housing.

One of those initiatives is the Middle Income Housing Partnership in which the city partners with the province and private builders or non-profits to provide below market rental housing.

The city has identified two city-owned pieces of property, one on Glenmore Drive and the other on Dougall Road.

It was the Rutland Dougall Road property that was before council Monday as staff sought to change the zoning to the rental-only sub zone.

“This is in advance of the city approving a project for this property,” said development planning manager Dean Strachan. “Council would see it come back as part of a development permit application.”

Strachan told council the application before them is to rezone the property ahead of getting the land ready to go to a Request for Proposals to find a developer willing to work on the project.

The rezoning got unanimous approval.