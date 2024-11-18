Kelowna's RWT Growth acquires Calgary business for third Canadian office

Photo: Contributed Reece Tomlinson

A Kelowna company that specializes in helping other businesses with mergers and acquisitions has made an acquisition of its own.

RWT Growth grew on Monday when it acquired Calgary’s MAXIMA Group. The Kelowna firm also has an office in Montreal, making it one of Canada’s largest and fastest-growing boutique mergers and acquisitions advisory businesses.

MAXIMA focuses on energy and oil field services, bolstering RWT Growth’s presence in that industry.

“We’re thrilled about this milestone and the future of RWT Growth,” CEO Reece Tomlinson said in a press release. “The acquisition of MAXIMA allows us to leverage complementary skill sets and expand our capacity. Most importantly, this deal strengthens our ability to deliver exceptional support to companies looking to sell or grow through acquisition.”

RWT Growth’s focus is on the transition of businesses owned by baby boomers, which means it is well positioned to be extremely busy for the next couple of decades.

“Today marks a major milestone in MAXIMA’s three-decade history,” MAXIMA founder and managing partner David Braun said. “Joining forces with RWT Growth brings together exceptional talent and depth, creating a synergy that will deliver unparalleled value to our clients.”

Tomlinson was recently named one of Canada’s 100 Most Powerful Women.