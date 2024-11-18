KF Aerospace among winners at Kelowna chamber's Business Excellence Awards

Photo: Contributed Barry Lapointe accepts his award on Friday night.

KF Aerospace was named large business of the year on Friday night when Kelowna Chamber of Commerce held its 37th annual Business Excellence Awards gala at Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort.

KF Aerospace is one of Kelowna’s largest private employers and earlier this year was part of the contract that won the right to train the Canadian Air Force for the next 25 years. Barry Lapointe started the business in 1970, when it was known as Kelowna Flightcraft.

“It’s a privilege to be recognized among Kelowna’s thriving business community, and I want to thank the chamber, the judges, and the community for this support,” Lapointe said in a press release. “This award is a testament to our dedicated team, who make KF what it is today."

The chamber handed out 14 other awards on Friday night and also honoured its previously announced business leader of the year, KGH Foundation CEO Allison Young.

“As one of our signature programs, the Business Excellence Awards recognizes the outstanding efforts of professionals in our region,” Kelowna chamber acting CEO Colleen Clark said in a press release. “We are thrilled to see such strong community support for our local businesses and organizations.”

More than 400 business and community leaders were on hand to take in the festivities.

The award winners were:

Business Leader — Allison Young (KGH Foundation)

Environmental Impact — Habitat for Humanity Okanagan

Large Business — KF Aerospace

Mid-size Business — New Horizon Productions

Small Business — Hatch Interior Design

Rising Star Business — Love It Dental

Indigenous Business — Dayton Janz (IG Private Wealth Management)

Excellence in Agriculture — Homestead Foods

Excellence in Arts and Entertainment — Snc?wips Heritage Museum

Excellence in Equity, Diversity and Inclusion — Strive Support Services

Excellence in Tourism — Kelowna Concierge Ltd.

Young Entrepreneur — Kristian de Pont (Good Sorts Property Services and Prime Concrete Coatings)

Technology Innovator — PRE Labs Inc.

Excellence in Not-for-Profit — Child & Youth Advocacy Centre of Kelowna

Excellence in Community Impact — Do Gooders

Excellence in Business Ethics — TLC Solutions