Sabzi Mandi Supermarket is the latest retailer to set up shop in Kelowna’s Rutland neighourhood

Cindy White

Shoppers in Rutland now have another option for their grocery needs.

Three young entrepreneurs, Gurveer Hari, Joban Sandhu and Karmvir Dhaliwal are behind the new Kelowna franchise of the Surrey-based Sabzi Mandi Supermarket chain.

“We’ve noticed that in the Indian community, but not just the Indian community, grocery stores have been popping up a lot more. We wanted to bring in something from the Lower Mainland that we knew was very popular and would do well here,” said Hari.

He adds that while their target consumers are members of the Indian diaspora, people from all different cultures have been walking through the doors since they opened on Nov. 15.

They spent months renovating the building at the corner of Asher Road and Highway 33, which had stood empty for some time.

“People, they were coming every single day from, like, July. We were getting 20 to 50 people every day knocking, asking ‘when are you guys open? We are waiting for you.' Finally, we are here,” said Dhaliwal.

Sabzi Mandi is just the latest business to choose Rutland and help revitalize the Kelowna neighbourhood.

“We are emerging, we’re trendy, we’re rising up. And I think the local community is really excited about seeing the diversity of both businesses and new amenities coming to Rutland,” notes Uptown Rutland Business Association executive director Karen Beaubier.

Along with spices from India and speciality products from around the globe, the store will stock some locally sourced fruits and vegetables. Sabzi Mandi is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.