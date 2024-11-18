Kelowna’s Gospel Mission launches pop-up post office

Kelowna's Gospel Mission has come up with a unique way to help get around the Canada Post strike during their crucial holiday season.

The Canada Post strike has come during a season that many charities rely on as their biggest giving time. Now, the Gospel Mission has announced a new way to deliver hope when it’s needed most.

The charity is hold a "pop-up post office pivot" on Nov. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m at at #202 1635 Abbott Street.

“At KGM we never saw a challenge that we couldn’t turn into an opportunity. With the strike announced Friday our team took it as an opportunity to interface with our donors and formed the KGM Pop Up Post Office Pivot, inviting our donors to come on by and see us – a brilliant way of turning this threat into a treat,” says Carmen Rempel, KGM executive director.

The pop-up will allow people to personally deliver their Christmas donations, ensuring those who need warmth, care, and hope the most, don't go without this holiday season.

"As the cold winter months set in, this season of joy is especially hard for our unsheltered neighbours. For those facing the cold without a home, Christmas isn’t just a time of celebration—it’s a time of survival.

Whether you’re giving during the holiday season or supporting year-end donations, your generosity ensures no one feels forgotten," Rempel says.

You can also donate online any time of the year. Donations made by Dec. 31 are eligible for tax receipts for this calendar year.