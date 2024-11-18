Become a monthly donor to BGC Okanagan for a chance to win a free flight

Photo: BGC Okanagan

BGC Okanagan is offering the chance to win two tickets anywhere WestJet flies for anyone who signs up to become a monthly donor before the New Year.

The nonprofit, which is turning 65, is making the special offer as part of its year-end campaign to offer support for youth facing barriers.

“Monthly donors are the backbone of our mission to support Okanagan youth,” says Jeremy Welder, CEO of BGC Okanagan.

“Their steady support makes it possible for youth to access life-changing resources and safe spaces through programs like Upstream and our Youth Shelter. As we celebrate 65 years of service, we’re inviting residents to join us in creating a legacy of lasting change—one that will empower young lives for generations to come.”

The Upstream Program takes a proactive approach to prevent youth homelessness by offering free, accessible, wellness support and resources to help youth remain housed, preventing possible school disengagement. The Youth Shelter provides a safe refuge and immediate support for young people facing crisis, with the goal of helping them find secure places with family or friends.

Anyone who signs up to become a monthly donor before 2 p.m. on Dec. 31 will be entered in the draw. Because its also BGC Okanagan’s 65th anniversary, the first 65 monthly donors will receive an extra entry, doubling their chances of winning.

To become a monthly donor and enter the draw, click here.