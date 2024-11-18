Local governments still expect bills to be paid during postal strike

Photo: Contributed

The Regional District of Central Okanagan and the District of Peachland are reminding residents that during the Canada Post strike they can pay any outstanding bills online or in person.

The Canada Post strike is expected to cause service disruptions and delays until it is resolved, in the meantime, customers are being reminded they are responsible for ensuring their accounts are up to date.

RDCO customers can pay online or in person at 1450 KLO Road during business hours, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Any residents who have not added their email address to their billing account can email [email protected] or call 250-763-4918 to update their account.

Bills related to utilities, false alarms and noxious weed-related tickets must be paid before December 15, 2024, or fees will be transferred to residents’ annual property taxes.

Peachlanders are also being reminded to find alternate ways to ensure payment of their September utility bill is received by the deadline of Nov. 29.

Peachland utility bills can be viewed online through the District of Peachland’s website and payments can be made online through your financial institution or in person at Peachland Municipal Hall, 5806 Beach Avenue.