OCCA Communities Association celebrates job training program for newcomers

Photo: OCCA Communities Association The Cohort 3 graduates were recognized at a ceremony at Grizzli Winery on Nov. 16, 2024.

A cohort of a dozen immigrants and newcomers are now equipped with the skills they need to enter the Central Okanagan workforce.

They are the third graduating class of the OCCA Communities Association Job Connect for Future program. The 12 graduates were celebrated at a ceremony at Grizzli Winery in West Kelowna on Saturday, Nov. 16.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the success of our latest cohort of graduates, who have worked hard to build skills and connections that will serve them throughout their careers,” said Fei Liu, executive director of OCCA.

“The JCF program has been instrumental in providing skills training and development opportunities for immigrants, and we are excited to see the continued positive impact this program has on our community.”

Among those in attendance at the ceremony were Kelowna city councillors Mohini Singh and Loyal Wooldridge, West Kelowna deputy mayor Tasha Da Silva and Kelowna-Mission MLA Gavin Dew.

In total, 36 families in the Central Okanagan have benefited from the JCF program in 2024. Funded by the BC Ministry of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills and the RBC Foundation, it offers newcomers support in obtaining their first Canadian work experience along with workplace skills, resume-building assistance and interview preparation.

The OCCA Communities Association is a non-profit umbrella organization serving multicultural communities from Vernon to Peachland.