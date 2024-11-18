Santa Bus will roll through Kelowna next month

Photo: Castanet

The Kelowna Regional Transit Santa Bus will be back on the streets this holiday season.

BC Transit, Transdev Canada and the City of Kelowna are teaming up once again to make the season merry and bright by collecting donations for the Salvation Army’s Christmas Assistance program.

This is the 22nd edition of Santa Bus which will run Dec. 1 through to Dec. 7.

During this time, the Santa Bus will be collecting donations for the Salvation Army’s Christmas Assistance program. People can help by donating non-perishable food items, toiletries, new toys, or cash.

Since 2002, the Santa Bus has helped collect over $700,000 in donations to help support those in need in our neighbourhoods.

The Santa Bus will visit local elementary schools, grocery stores, senior centres and daycares before the big wrap-up event at Stuart Park with Santa on Dec. 7 from 4:30 p.m. until 7:15 p.m.