Holiday cookies for a cause, Tim Hortons Smile Cookies support JoeAnna’s House at KGH

Photo: KGH Foundation

Tim Horton’s Holiday Smile Cookie week kicked off today as 10 local restaurants are supporting the JoeAnna’s House expansion project.

This week until Nov. 24, 100 per cent of proceeds from each Smile Cookie sold around Kelowna will support JoeAnna’s House and Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

"Our goal is to create a lasting, collective impact both within our community and beyond, which is why our team of local owners chose to support JoeAnna’s House,” said Dawn Fiacco, franchise owner of three Tim Hortons locations in Kelowna.

“I can’t begin to imagine the challenges these families are facing, and we’re proud to help provide support during their most difficult times."

Last year, Tim Hortons guests helped raise $9.8 million through the inaugural Holiday Smile Cookie campaign. Kelowna locations alone raised over $17,000 for JoeAnna’s House.

JoeAnna’s House has been a home away from home for more than 2,500 families while their loved ones receive care at Kelowna General Hospital. The KGH Foundation has set out to raise $5.3 million to expand the home and help more families who are facing significant challenges.

“This campaign has been bringing smiles and making a real difference for over 25 years,” says Lori Olsvik, Tim Hortons franchise owner. “This holiday season, we’re excited to support the expansion of JoeAnna’s House and help open it’s doors wider to even more families in need.”

“We are deeply grateful to be chosen as the charity partner for the Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign in Kelowna,” says Darlene Haslock, director of JoeAnna’s House.

“These cookies not only bring joy and sweetness to our community, but they will help immensely with our expansion efforts. Thanks to the generosity of our local Tim Hortons restaurants and the community, we will be able to expand and help even more families during their most difficult times. We encourage everyone to spread joy and share Smile Cookies to support our expansion!”

In an effort to boost sales, orders of six dozen cookies or more may qualify for delivery this year. Store owners Lori and Travis Olsvik will be personally delivering large orders. For more information reach out to [email protected].