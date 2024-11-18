Okanagan College instructors bracing for cuts

Photo: Contributed Instructors at Okanagan College are bracing for further cuts amid a policy shift that is severely curtailing international students enrolment.

Instructors at Okanagan College are bracing for further cuts amid a policy shift that is severely curtailing international student enrolment.

"Okanagan College is facing an unprecedented enrolment crisis and, as the provost told the heads of all the unions on campus, “things will get worse and then things will get worse," Sharon Mansiere OCFA president wrote to Okanagan College union members this weekend.

"We were told that many of our over 80 full-time term members are at risk of not being rehired for Fall 2025 and that cuts the College is contemplating will likely reach into the ranks of continuing faculty as well."

Already the college confirmed it was cutting11 part-time term staff who had their workloads cut for January.

The cuts are coming on the heels of a change that came into effect Nov. 1, through Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. The post-graduation work permit program will now only allow graduates from public colleges to qualify for a permit if they have studied in fields related to occupations in which the federal government has identified labour shortages.

University graduates with bachelor's, master's, or doctoral degrees are still eligible for a work permit of up to three years, regardless of their field of study, but college program grads are no longer in that position.

Only eight per cent of programs at Okanagan College will now offer graduates a road to a work permit, VP of enrolment and college relations Jenn Goodwin at Okanagan College said in an interview last week.

“It really means that international students, if they are still coming to Canada, are incentivized to go to university because there's more programming that would qualify them for permits,” Goodwin said.

The college has already seen a reduction of about 50 per cent of its new international student population this fall, and are anticipating a further drop of about 70 per cent of new international students this year.

The letter to union members pointed out that international student numbers were a backstop to make up for declining domestic enrolment.