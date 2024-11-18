An unsettled weather week ahead with on and off flurries, cooler temperatures 

Cindy White

Unsettled conditions are in the forecast for the Okanagan this week.

Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud, but also about a 30 per cent chance of showers or flurries and highs near 4 C.

“Tuesday is generally sunny,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Ross Macdonald. “As we see a low-pressure system start to approach the B.C. coast, the impact on the Okanagan and South Thompson will be likely some precipitation coming in the form of snow, coming in late, late Tuesday night and perhaps, into Wednesday.”

Tuesday's high is only -1 C, while Wednesday it should warm slightly to 3 C. On Thursday, expect a mix of sun and cloud, with a chance of flurries and a high of 1 C. Overnight lows will range between -1 C and -4 C.

The likelihood of snow rises as the weekend approaches.

“We get another weather system pushing in for it looks like Friday, particularly into Saturday,” notes Macdonald. “This one looks like it will pack a little bit of snow with it.

“It’s quite a way out to be able to say how much, but a little bit of snow will move into the Okanagan and the South Thompson. Initial estimates are maybe two to five centimetres.”

Daytime highs will hover at or just above zero on Friday and Saturday, which is a couple of degrees below normal for this time of year.

