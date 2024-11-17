Winter Wonder Bar set to return at Kelowna's Pretty Not Bad restaurant

Madison Reeve

If you're looking to embrace the holiday season in full swing, Pretty Not Bad has got you covered.

The restaurant is transforming its space into a festive holiday experience, offering a special menu of seasonal food, cocktails, and a Christmas atmosphere.

Launching on November 21, Pretty Not Bad is welcoming the return of the Winter Wonder Bar.

General manager Jack Carey says the restaurant will have a similar vibe to last year, but it will be even bigger and better.

''Think of last year, but on steroids. So basically we are going to be bringing back everything you saw from last year and changing it a little bit."

"We have got a little bit of a change with our outside decorations, inside as well and obviously are cocktails and food specials are the star of the show, but it is really something you are going to have to come and see for yourself," Carey said.

The Winter Wonder Bar will run through December, closing on Christmas Day.