Central Okanagan's two-bedroom rent down, one-bedroom rent jumps

The average asking price for two-bedroom rent in the Central Okanagan has dropped for the fourth time in the last five months.

According to data from Castanet’s classifieds section, the average price for a two-bedroom unit in October was $2,227, which was down nearly $100 from September. The average price has fallen nearly $250 since reaching a high of $2,469 in May.

In fact, October was the third most affordable month of 2024, behind only January ($2,157) and February ($2,226).

It was a different story for the one-bedroom asking price. That figure increased for the second consecutive month, going from $1,722 in September to $1,745 in October. It is the second highest asking price on record, behind only the $1,795 average from June.

The two-bedroom data was collected from 106 listings on Castanet classifieds, while the one-bedroom statistics came from 89 advertisements.